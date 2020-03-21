Sunny Spring weekend continues Sunday, with snow possible Monday
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 6:51AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, March 22, 2020 7:37AM EDT
A nice and sunny weekend continues in the capital Sunday, with snow on the way once it ends.
Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny with a high of 0 on Sunday. The wind chill will feel closer to -15°C for the morning. Sunday night will see a few clouds with a low of -6°C.
2 to 4 cm of snow could fall Monday with a high of 0.
Tuesday looks much nicer with a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10°C.