A nice and sunny weekend continues in the capital Sunday, with snow on the way once it ends.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny with a high of 0 on Sunday. The wind chill will feel closer to -15°C for the morning. Sunday night will see a few clouds with a low of -6°C.

2 to 4 cm of snow could fall Monday with a high of 0.

Tuesday looks much nicer with a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10°C.