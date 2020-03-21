A nice and sunny weekend is in store for the capital.

Environment Canada says it will be a mainly sunny day throughout the day today. There will be a noticeable wind gust with winds reaching anywhere between 20-40km/h. The daytime high will reach -2°C with the wind chill making it feel like -6°C in the afternoon.

The sunshine continues into tomorrow all day with a daytime high of 1°C. But as Sunday evening approaches, so too does the chance of flurries. Sunday night will see clouds with a 30% chance of flurries.

That will turn into periods of snow on Monday with a daytime high of 1°C.