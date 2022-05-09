Sunny skies on Monday in Ottawa, warmer weather on the way
There is nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures in this week’s forecast for Ottawa.
Expect sunny skies today and a high of 22 C. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
Tomorrow’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 23. Temperatures will fall to 5 overnight.
Things will warm up on Wednesday and Ottawa may see record-breaking temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 C – the current record for the hottest May 11 was set in 2001 at 26.8 C. Wednesday’s forecast overnight low is 11 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Registration opens this week for city of Ottawa summer aquatic and day camps
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed, as his forces continued to pummel targets across the country with few signs of significant progress.
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
An official says Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
What North Korea learned from Ukraine: Now's the perfect time for a nuclear push
Analysts say Moscow's actions have gifted North Korea a 'perfect storm' of conditions under which to ramp up its nuclear weapons program.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Some Ukrainian moms mark first Mother's Day in Nova Scotia
Anna Tereshchenko is far from her home in Ukraine, but is marking Mother’s Day with her son and sister as they bring a taste of home to Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
-
Cross-examination continues for complainant in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
Cross-examination is expected to continue today for a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager.
-
Pirate-themed Toronto business fights back against city charges
A pirate-themed Toronto business is fighting back against charges that it’s run afoul of the law off Lake Ontario, saying city authorities shouldn’t tell the kayak and paddle board rental company to abandon its ships.
Montreal
-
Over a quarter of Quebecers developed COVID-19 antibodies in 2.5 months in 2022
A new study out of Hema-Quebec and the Ministry of Health has found that more than one in four Quebec adults developed antibodies to COVID-19 between the beginning of the year and mid-March.
-
Quebec truckers to truckers protest government tariffs on soaring gas prices
A demonstration by bulk carriers who are members of the National truckers associaion (ANCAI) is scheduled to take place in several regions of Quebec on Monday.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
London
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
-
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
24-hour construction to begin Monday as part of Downtown Loop project
Starting Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will begin at an existing construction site in London, Ont. for the Downtown Loop project, where underground work will upgrade pipes and sewers.
Winnipeg
-
From bowling to brunch: Winnipeg businesses enjoying a Mother's Day boost
Mother's Day isn't just a time to celebrate all of the contributions our moms make for us; it's also a major business draw for those in the hospitality industry.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
'An incredible story': The Manitoba connection to the Kentucky Derby winner
Rich Strike, the horse who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby win this weekend, has a special familial connection to Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers even up semifinal playoff series
It's all tied up at one game apiece heading back to Kitchener.
-
Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener
Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visiting Waterloo Region Monday
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Waterloo Region Monday to help boost some local provincial candidates.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary high school
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Fate of Calgary's hail damage repair rebate to be decided by city council
Council is set to vote on ending the roof rebate program used to help Calgarians who suffered extensive hail damage after storms 2020 and 2021.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure
City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.
-
Saskatoon Mother’s Day staple returns at Saskatoon Inn
Mother’s Day in Saskatoon was looking a lot like it used to Sunday.
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'It was funny': Oilers fans chirp Calgary Flames at playoff game in Dallas
An Edmonton couple in Dallas decided to poke fun at the Calgary Flames as they took on the Stars Saturday evening.
-
After pair of 6-goal wins, Oilers look to bury Kings
It's not a do-or-die situation for the Los Angeles Kings, but Sunday's Game 4 home clash with the Edmonton Oilers is very close to being that critical.
-
'They're our neighbours': Rally voices concerns American abortion decision could impact Alberta
A rally outside the legislature on Sunday called for concrete action to protect abortion access in Alberta in light of reports a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion law could be overturned.
Vancouver
-
'We keep burying our loved ones': Outrage, grief at Vancouver vigil for Chelsea Poorman
Family and members of Vancouver's Indigenous community gathered Sunday afternoon at a vigil for Chelsea Poorman, expressing both grief and outrage over the young woman's unexplained death.
-
Vancouver salon owner uses social media to expose alleged fraudster
A Vancouver salon owner recently posted a video on TikTok of a woman apparently being arrested by Vancouver police outside her salon after allegedly attempting to use a gift card purchased with a stolen credit card.
-
'Nothing creative at all': B.C. Indigenous leader slams province's plan for repeat offenders
A First Nations leader in Northern B.C. is criticizing the province's plan to deal with prolific offenders, saying it’s destined to fail if it does not involve Indigenous leadership.
Regina
-
'Really a wonderful feeling': Wildlife festival returns to Regina
The Regina Wildlife Festival came slithering and hopping into the Queen City this weekend, bringing reptilian and furry friends to the Viterra International Trade Centre.
-
Hopeful for the future: Sask. airports looking to better times in 2022
It was a tough year for Saskatchewan’s two major airports. With Regina and Saskatchewan coming up financially short in 2021.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.