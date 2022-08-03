Sunny skies in Ottawa on Wednesday, rain on the way

There will be plenty of sunshine in the capital on Wednesday, but rain and cloudy skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 today, but it will feel more like 32 degrees with the humidex.

Clouds will roll in this evening and there will be a chance of showers with a risk of an overnight thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to 20 C.

It will be a rainy day tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, and a high of 27 C. It will feel more like 38 degrees with the humidex.

On Friday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C.