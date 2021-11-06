Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- It's a sunny start to the first weekend of November with warmer than average temperatures in the forecast.
Environment Canada says Saturday's high is 9 C, with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds in the afternoon. The average high for this time of the year is around 7 C.
The overnight low is seasonal at -1 C, with some fog patches developing overnight and clearing off Sunday morning.
Sunday's forecast high is 11 C with a cloudy sky by the afternoon.
Another double-digit high is in the forecast for Monday, which could see a few clouds and a high of 12 C.
Showers are in the outlook for Tuesday.