Sunny Saturday in the forecast after a frosty morning

A sunny Saturday is in the forecast for Ottawa after a frosty morning.

A frost advisory was in place for the early hours because temperatures were expected to drop to close to the freezing mark for the first time this season. Environment Canada warned the cold temperatures could damage plants. The frost advisory ended just before 8:30 a.m.

The average low for this time of the year is closer to 7 C.

The temperature hit a low of 3.9 C at 7 a.m. but is expected to rise to 19 C by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds are forecast to move in this evening and fog patches could develop overnight. The low is 6 C.

There is a low chance of showers in the forecast on Sunday. The day will be otherwise cloudy with a high of 18 C.

Monday’s forecast includes showers and a high of 16 C.

There is a chance of more showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunny conditions are set to return Thursday.