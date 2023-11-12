Sunny on Sunday but 2 cm of snow expected on Monday in Ottawa
It will be a snowy start to the workweek in Ottawa, but above-seasonal temperatures are expected for the latter part of the week.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for 2 cm of snow on Monday, and then temperatures to warm up to 10 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday. High plus 1 C.
Partly cloudy tonight. Low minus 8 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 13 degrees.
Flurries on Monday. High plus 1 C.
Cloudy on Tuesday. High plus 3 C.
The warm-up begins on Wednesday, with sunshine and a high of 10 C.
The outlook for Thursday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8 C.
Cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of minus 2 C.
