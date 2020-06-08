OTTAWA -- Expect a sunny, temperate Monday in the capital before things start to heat up midweek.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny day with a high of 24 C Monday, with a UV index of 9 or ‘very high.’

Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 C, though with the humidex it will feel like 30.

Wednesday, it will be warmer still; the weather agency is calling for a high of 28 C. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers that day.

Thursday, expect more showers before the sunny weather returns on Friday.