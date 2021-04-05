OTTAWA -- You can finally put those heavy winter coats away, Ottawa. We're in for a sunny week with above-above temperatures every day.

It starts on Monday with sunny conditions and a high of 14 C, according to Environment Canada. There will be some gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning which could make things feel a bit cooler.

Tuesday will be even warmer: sunny with a high of 15 C. And Wednesday, warmer still: sunny and 17 C.

Thursday we will be approaching summer-like temperatures with sun and a high of 19 C.

The normal high at this time of year is 9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Some rain is expected to roll in just in time for the weekend. Friday and Saturday are both expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

But until then, enjoy the sunshine.