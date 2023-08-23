Sunny, hot and humid Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

Mother Nature is delivering a hot, humid and sunny second last Wednesday of August, perfect weather to visit the beach or swimming pool on one of the final beach days of the summer.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.

Final days of beach season

Just a reminder, the season is winding down at Ottawa's beaches and swimming pools.

Lifeguards are on duty daily at Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island until Sunday.

All outdoor wading pools and outdoor pools will be closed by Friday.