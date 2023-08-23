Sunny, hot and humid Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa
Mother Nature is delivering a hot, humid and sunny second last Wednesday of August, perfect weather to visit the beach or swimming pool on one of the final beach days of the summer.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.
Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.
Final days of beach season
Just a reminder, the season is winding down at Ottawa's beaches and swimming pools.
Lifeguards are on duty daily at Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island until Sunday.
All outdoor wading pools and outdoor pools will be closed by Friday.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider moving because of wildfires: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
India's spacecraft is preparing to land on the moon in the country's second attempt in 4 years
India was counting down to landing a spacecraft near the moon's south pole Wednesday -- an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
Atlantic
First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
42-year-old New Brunswick man dies in industrial accident
A 42-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident in Dieppe on Monday, police say.
Toronto
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Mississauga leaves female cyclist dead: police
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who investigators say struck and killed a female cyclist in Mississauga early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.
Montreal
Fire department raises safety concerns with City of Montreal proposal to ban cars from Camillien-Houde Way
A City of Montreal proposal to ban cars and trucks — including emergency vehicles — from Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal is raising safety concerns with the fire department.
Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North
A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
Northern Ontario
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
London
Two suspects steal $3.7K worth of designer perfume: St. Thomas police
Police are investigating after a man and a woman allegedly stole $3,700 worth of designer perfume from a store in St. Thomas, Ont. over the weekend.
An act of ‘rebirth’: Sarnia band Action Figures bounce back after being ‘sideswiped’ by robbery
A Sarnia-based independent rock band that was robbed late last year is bouncing back better than ever.
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
Kitchener
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
Calgary
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
'Definitely an increase': Animal rescue shelter hit by rising food costs
The price of caring for orphaned and injured wildlife has gone up at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.
Saskatoon
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Edmonton
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Culprit at large as Edmonton police investigate collision involving stolen Jeep northeast of downtown
Edmonton police are seeking a culprit in a collision involving a stolen vehicle at an intersection northeast of downtown.
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.
Vancouver
No significant fire growth in the Shuswap, but tension between officials and residents is rising
Helicopters were back in the air dropping buckets in the North Shuswap Tuesday after they were grounded for several days due to low visibility brought on by heavy smoke. Another battle is raging alongside the wildfire fight—one between officials, and residents who feel they’ve been abandoned.
Regina
Man dies in Regina police custody following medical emergency
A man has died following a medical emergency while in Regina police custody in the early hours of Tuesday.
Class of 2023: Regina Sports Hall of Fame names newest inductees
Local coaches, a sports writer and a Canadian championship bowling team are among the Regina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees.