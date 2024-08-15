Sunny, hot and humid Thursday in Ottawa, while the weekend could be a rainout

Ottawa residents will enjoy a sunny, hot and humid final two days of the work week, but heavy rain is threatening to rainout weekend plans in the capital.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to hit 30 C today and on Friday, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

However, a system approaching Ottawa and eastern Ontario could bring 30 to 60 mm of rain to Ottawa on Saturday.

"Locally heavy rain is possible as a moisture-laden system approaches," the weather agency says on its website. "This pattern can bring significant rainfall amounts, high rainfall rates and thunderstorms."

It will be a mainly sunny Thursday in Ottawa. Environment Canada says there is a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 15 C.

Sunny on Friday. High 30 C.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will see showers on Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 23 C on both days.

The outlook for Monday calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.