Sunny, hot and humid start to the new week in Ottawa

It's a sunny and hot start to the work week, but you won't be able to cool off at wading pools in the city of Ottawa and lifeguards are no longer on duty at city beaches.

Ottawa's wading pools closed for the summer last week. While beaches remain open, lifeguards are no longer on duty at Britannia Beach, Westboro Beach and Petrie Island beach for the final weeks of summer.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. A high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Tuesday is the first day of classes for students in Ottawa's French Catholic and French public school boards. Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Tuesday with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Wednesday, high 21 C.

The outlook for Thursday is sunshine and a high of 19 C, while Friday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.