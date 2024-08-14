Sunny, hot and humid in Ottawa on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected this weekend

The hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Ottawa for the rest of the work week, while a "moisture-laden system" could bring up to 60 mm of rain to the national capital region this weekend.

Environment Canada is warning Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see heavy rain Friday night, Saturday and Sunday as a storm moves into the region.

"Locally heavy rain is possible as a moisture-laden system approaches. This pattern can bring significant rainfall amounts, high rainfall rates and thunderstorms," Environment Canada says, warning 30 to 60 mm of rain is possible.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Clearing overnight. Low 16 C.

Sunny to start on Thursday then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 29 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Ottawa will see rain on Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 23 C on Saturday and 24 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high 25 C and a low of 15 C.