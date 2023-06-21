Sunny, hazy first day of summer in Ottawa

A hot and hazy first day of summer is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.

Summer officially begins at 10:57 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today, with a high of 27 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 31 degrees.

Clear tonight. Low 13 C.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 degrees.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C. Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

Hot summer

It will be a hot, dry summer in the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada's summer forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa through July, August and September.