OTTAWA -- Although the heat warning from earlier this week is no longer in effect, it’s going to be a hot and sunny next couple of days in the capital heading into the weekend.

Wednesday’s expected to be sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud around noon.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29 C with a humidex of 35.

That trend will continue heading into the weekend.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 28, and Saturday will be sunny with a high of 27.

Sunday things are expected to cloud over, with showers arriving on Monday.