OTTAWA -- If you're looking to soak up some sun this week, Tuesday may be the day to do it.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day in Ottawa with a high of 26 C, feeling more like 30 with the humidex.

After Tuesday, the cloudy weather and rain are expected to set in. Wednesday there's a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high that day will be 27 C.

On Thursday, it's expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.

Friday the sun will return; right now the forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 29 C.

An early look at the weekend shows a 60 per cent chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday.