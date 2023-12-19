Sunny conditions ahead going into Christmas weekend

Ottawa's seven day weather outlook shows snowy conditions on Tuesday morning will likely be the only form of precipitation in the Capital this week.

Environment Canada says periods of snow with about 2 cm of accumulation will end early Tuesday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain around minus 2 C and a wind chill of minus 10 C.

Tonight will be clear with a low of minus 9 C with a wind chill of minus 9 C this evening and minus 14 C overnight.

The rest of the week will be clear with temperatures remaining around the freezing point.

Wednesday will be clear for most of the day with a high of plus 1 C and a wind chill near minus 12 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of minus 4 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of minus 4 C.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures around 0 C.

The Christmas Eve forecast currently shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of plus 1 C.

Environment Canada predicts a wet Christmas Day with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers.