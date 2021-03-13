OTTAWA -- It will be a cold start to daylight saving time in Ottawa.

Clocks move forward an hour in Ontario and Quebec at 2 a.m. Sunday, marking the start of daylight saving time. Daylight saving time means it will stay lighter later in the evening.

While the clocks are moving ahead one hour this weekend, the weather will turn back time to make it feel like winter.

Just days after Ottawa set a record for warmest March 11 in history, below seasonal temperatures are in the forecast all weekend and there's a chance of flurries.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny start to the day, but clouds will move into the region this afternoon. The high will be 0C, but it will feel like minus 17 with the wind chill this morning.

It will be partly cloudy tonight, with a slight chance of flurries. The low will be minus 4C, but with the wind chill it will feel like minus 9.

Sunday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to minus 9C in the afternoon.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of -3C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries, a high of 0C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 2C and a low of minus 7C.