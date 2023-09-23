Sunny and warmer than average in Ottawa for the first day of fall
Fall has officially arrived, but it still feels like summer.
The fall equinox officially took place at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, but Ottawa's weather forecast is warmer than average for this time of year.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C Saturday, with no notable humidex. The average high for this part of September is around 18 C.
Overnight, expect just a few clouds and a low of 8 C, which is closer to the seasonal norm.
Sunday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.
Sunny conditions are forecast to continue through most of next week, with highs in the low 20s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds could move in by week's end.
