Ottawa

    • Sunny and warmer than average in Ottawa for the first day of fall

    The Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market, Sept. 23, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market, Sept. 23, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    Fall has officially arrived, but it still feels like summer.

    The fall equinox officially took place at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, but Ottawa's weather forecast is warmer than average for this time of year.

    Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C Saturday, with no notable humidex. The average high for this part of September is around 18 C.

    Overnight, expect just a few clouds and a low of 8 C, which is closer to the seasonal norm.

    Sunday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.

    Sunny conditions are forecast to continue through most of next week, with highs in the low 20s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds could move in by week's end.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News