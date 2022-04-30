Sunny and warm weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

It will officially feel like spring in Ottawa this weekend, with sunny skies and above seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly sunny today, with a high of 15 C.

Tonight will be clear, with a low of -1 C.

Sunday will see sunshine and a high of 19 C.

Cloudy skies return for the start of the work week.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C.