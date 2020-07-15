OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is delivering the perfect beach or pool day forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny day today. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 31.

Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 17C.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon. A few showers beginning late in the afternoon. High 30C, with the humidex it will feel like 37.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 29C.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 32C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 32C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27C and a low of 16C.