Sunny and warm today, rain on the way Thursday
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 4:59AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is delivering the perfect beach or pool day forecast for Ottawa.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny day today. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 31.
Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 17C.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon. A few showers beginning late in the afternoon. High 30C, with the humidex it will feel like 37.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 29C.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 32C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 32C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27C and a low of 16C.