Sunny and warm start to September in Ottawa

There will be plenty of sunshine on the first day of September in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 27.

There will be a few clouds in the sky this evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Saturday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 27 C, with a humidex of 31.

It will be cloudy Saturday evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

A September heat wave will begin on Sunday and continue through the first few days of next week.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 30 C. The average high for Sept. 3 in Ottawa is 22.1 C, according to Environment Canada.