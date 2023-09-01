Sunny and warm start to September in Ottawa
There will be plenty of sunshine on the first day of September in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 27.
There will be a few clouds in the sky this evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Saturday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Tomorrow’s forecast high is 27 C, with a humidex of 31.
It will be cloudy Saturday evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.
A September heat wave will begin on Sunday and continue through the first few days of next week.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 30 C. The average high for Sept. 3 in Ottawa is 22.1 C, according to Environment Canada.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 1-4
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian economy stalls in second quarter, StatCan GDP numbers show
The Canadian economy appeared to stall in the second quarter as Statistics Canada says the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter.
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
'Stand tall': N.W.T. officials preparing for a battle against Hay River wildfire
A wildfire official says the town of Hay River will be at risk over the next few days with strong winds and high temperatures making a dangerous situation even worse.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again, after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Halifax reaction to study that suggests giving cash to people experiencing homelessness
A new study with a small sample size out of the University of British Columbia suggests giving those experiencing homelessness an infusion of cash could help get them off the streets.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt intrigue deepens with account of Raptors tickets, $1 million payday and “Mr. X”
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
House fire leaves 2 people seriously injured in Scarborough
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Mother launches petition over new dress code at Montreal school
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police seek missing man, 69, last seen in St-Michel
MD Enamul Haque was last seen on foot around 5 p.m. near Shelley and Jean-Talon Streets in the St-Michel neighbourhood. He was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt and sandals with dark blue soles and yellow interiors.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say they have testing results back from a recycled asphalt paving project that was started on the Kingsway earlier this summer and then put on pause.
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
‘Impossible… my car drives itself’: Telsa driver charged for speeding with car on Autopilot
A northern Ontario ‘driver’ is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop.
London
-
OPP and Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Port Stanley
Ongoing search for missing swimmer in Lake Erie
-
Proposed homeless hub locations won’t be subject of public input meetings before council decision
Six months after the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness was unveiled, city staff admit Londoners still have many questions about the strategy.
-
Western professor named to geology team for first crewed lunar landing in 50 years
Western’s planetary geologist Gordon “Oz” Osinski joins the team selected by NASA and is the only co-investigator on the geology team from a Canadian university.
Winnipeg
-
MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Kitchener
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Kitchener Panthers defeat London Majors in thrilling Quarterfinal; set sights on Barrie Baycats
The Kitchener Panthers secured a hard-fought victory in the Intercounty Baseball League quarterfinals, eliminating the London Majors with a nail-biting 5-4 home win on Thursday night.
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
Calgary
-
Industry being built around Alberta's ample liquid brine lithium supply turning major corner
There's an emerging industry in Alberta -- potentially worth billions of dollars -- mining ancient saltwater deposits instead of solid rock for lithium.
-
Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Saskatoon police respond to multi-vehicle crash
Saskatoon police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
Vancouver
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
An Arthur Erickson home that didn’t sell 5 years ago is on the market in West Vancouver again
The Realtor hired to sell Eppich II, a West Vancouver home designed by renowned Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, is hoping the second time is the charm.
-
Further water restrictions possible as B.C.'s drought continues
Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.
Regina
-
'Recovery is possible': Regina recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
Surrounding a teepee in the middle of North Central Regina, are people who work everyday to prevent another death being added to the concerning number of overdoses in Saskatchewan.
-
'Hadn't heard much about Saskatchewan': Riders' receiver Sterns adjusting to life in the CFL
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver, Jerreth Sterns, signed with the team in early July and has now suited up for three games, and has even earned his spot as a starter.
-
Three men, one woman charged in Regina Gang Unit arrests
Three men and one woman have been charged following a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in Regina.