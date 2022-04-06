Sunny and warm on Wednesday, but lots of rain on the way

It will be a beautiful spring day in the capital on Wednesday, but you’ll want to get your umbrella out for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa – periods of heavy rain will begin tonight and continue into Friday. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are possible by Friday morning and could lead to some localized flooding.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C. Clouds will roll in tonight and the rain will begin later this evening or overnight.

It will be rainy day in the capital tomorrow and temperatures will climb to 7 C. The rain will continue overnight into Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. Temperatures will drop to 1 C overnight and there is a chance the rain could turn into flurries.