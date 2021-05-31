OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be a gorgeous week in Ottawa as spring makes the turn into summer.

Most of the week will see sunny conditions and above-average temperatures. Monday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to use sunblock if you're spending time outside.

Tuersday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud around noon, with a high of 27 C.

Wednesday will also be a high of 27 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Thursday is the outlier for the week, with cloudy weather and a 60 per cent chance of showers expected. The high will be 23 C.

Friday the sun returns with a high of 26 C, with similarly warm temperatures expected for next weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is around 22 C.