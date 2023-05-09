Sunny and warm in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cool start to the day in the capital but it will be warm and sunny by this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 17 C on Tuesday.

A frost advisory remains in effect for Ottawa this morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Skies will stay clear this evening and there could be some patchy frost again overnight with a low of 2 C.

It will be a warm day in the capital on Wednesday with temperatures expected to rise above the seasonal high.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 24 C. The average high for May 10 in Ottawa is 17.9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 10 C.

On Thursday – sunshine and a high of 25 C.