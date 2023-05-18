Sunny and warm in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be a cool start to the day in the capital, but it will be warm by this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 16 C.
A frost advisory remains in effect Thursday morning as temperatures hover near or below the freezing mark.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to 3 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost overnight.
It will be a beautiful spring day in the capital on Friday. The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C.
Clouds will roll in Friday evening and temperatures will fall to just 12 C overnight.
It could be a rainy start to the May long weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada points to household debt as key risk in the country's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the plane they were travelling in crashed in thick jungle, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, as agency seeks to ease crowding
An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, authorities said, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Ontario to break up Peel Region, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
Russians could be disguising cash to evade Canadian sanctions, federal agency warns
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that Russians subject to economic sanctions due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine could try to evade them using shell companies, cryptocurrency and real-estate transactions.
-
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
House collapse kills man inside: N.S. RCMP
A man in his 80s has died after his Colchester County home collapsed.
-
This is what Peel Region separating actually means for Mississauga and Brampton
A source tells CTV News Toronto that Ontario plans to to break up Peel Region. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
Toronto police dismantle command post but say search continues for missing vulnerable man
Toronto police have now dismantled a command post set up to search for a 37-year-old man with Down syndrome who disappeared nearly a week ago and remains missing.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Smell smoke in Quebec? It's probably not coming from Alberta wildfires: expert
Some in southern Quebec woke up to the smell of smoke Thursday morning -- but unlike what you might expect, it's probably not because of the Alberta wildfires, according to Environment Canada's senior climatologist. Speaking to CJAD 800 radio, David Phillips said it's likely due to a common farming practice in which smoke is used to protect crops from frost.
-
'The damn phone': Quebec conductor's plea immortalized in orchestra merch
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
-
Some parts of Ontario can’t dial 911 and northern MPPs want that to change
Calling 911 is a service most Ontarians can rely on in their communities, but others see it as a luxury.
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take third straight loss in OHL final
Game 4 goes Wednesday in Peterborough.
-
-
Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba
A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Arrest made in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest Centre: Police
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made following what they're calling a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener DriveTest Centre on Wednesday.
-
Train carrying new cars derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train carrying new cars derailed just west of Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault
Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.
-
Calgary's air quality, impacted by wildfire smoke, expected to improve
Calgary remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke, but Environment and Climate Change Canada suggests the situation could get better on Thursday.
-
'I literally fought for my life': Alleged victim of accused serial rapist shares story
An alleged victim of accused serial rapist Richard Mantha is sharing her story of a frantic escape and her journey to sobriety.
-
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA
A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has tripled in size since the start of the week.
-
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
-
-
1 man injured in 'targeted' shooting at Coquitlam shopping complex, RCMP believe nearby vehicle fire connected
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a brazen shooting at a busy shopping centre in Coquitlam Wednesday night. The violence unfolded near David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.
-
Guns, ammunition stolen from B.C. business: RCMP
Early Wednesday morning, RCMP in Creston, B.C. responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a local business and found that firearms had been stolen.
-
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.
-
Plane crash that killed 2 near Shaunavon in 2022 possibly caused by glare from sun, report says
A plane crash that took the life of two pilots in southeast Saskatchewan in September of 2022 may have been caused by the glare of sunlight, according to recent report.