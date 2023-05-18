Sunny and warm in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a cool start to the day in the capital, but it will be warm by this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 16 C.

A frost advisory remains in effect Thursday morning as temperatures hover near or below the freezing mark.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to 3 C overnight. There will be a risk of frost overnight.

It will be a beautiful spring day in the capital on Friday. The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C.

Clouds will roll in Friday evening and temperatures will fall to just 12 C overnight.

It could be a rainy start to the May long weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.