Sunny and warm for final Sunday of May
A bright, blue sky with plenty of sunshine greets Ottawans and Ottawa Marathon participants Sunday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital includes just a few clouds, no rain, and a high of 26 C with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 8, or very high.
Downtown streets are being taken over by the signature races of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Thousands of runners are taking part in the half marathon and full marathon Sunday.
The evening forecast includes a few clouds and a low of 13 C.
Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 33.
On Tuesday, expect a few clouds and a high of 29 C.
Overnight lows will be in the mid teens.
Wednesday’s outlook includes showers to kick off June.
