Sunny and summerlike Sunday

Ottawa’s annual second summer continues Sunday with another day of above-seasonal temperatures under a sunny sky.

Canada's 10 seasons:

Winter

Fool's spring

Second winter

Mud, potholes and allergies

Hope

Summer

False Fall

Second summer

Fall (you are here)

Hello darkness my old friend#MeanwhileInCanada — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) October 17, 2022

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 20 C Sunday afternoon, more than nine degrees above the average high for this time of year.

While it is warm, it’s still a few degrees off of the record high of 24.6 C, set at the Ottawa Airport in 1979.

Sunday night should be clear with a low of 8 C—also well above average.

Sunshine continues Monday with a high of 21 C.

Tuesday’s forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 18 C, while Wednesday could see a few showers.

The long-term trend shows a return to more seasonal highs as we approach the next weekend.