Sunny and seasonal Saturday with a risk of showers
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 7:25AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Plan ahead if you're headed out today. While the forecast is mostly pleasant, there is a chance we could see a thunderstorm later in the day.
Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday includes a sun/cloud mix and a high of 23°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms. The forecast also includes a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The sky should be partly cloudy in the evening. The overnight low is 11°C.
On Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and a high of 23°C.
Monday's forecast is also sunny with a high of 23°C.
The outlook for Tuesday calls for clouds and a high of 22°C.