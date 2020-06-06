OTTAWA -- Plan ahead if you're headed out today. While the forecast is mostly pleasant, there is a chance we could see a thunderstorm later in the day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday includes a sun/cloud mix and a high of 23°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms. The forecast also includes a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The sky should be partly cloudy in the evening. The overnight low is 11°C.

On Sunday, expect lots of sunshine and a high of 23°C.

Monday's forecast is also sunny with a high of 23°C.

The outlook for Tuesday calls for clouds and a high of 22°C.