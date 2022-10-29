Sunny and mild weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

A look at the Ottawa Locks, the Ottawa River and Parliament Hill on Saturday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa A look at the Ottawa Locks, the Ottawa River and Parliament Hill on Saturday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina