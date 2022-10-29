Sunny and mild weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

A sunny and mild weekend is the perfect weather to get out and enjoy several outdoor events in Ottawa this weekend.

Halloween parties are scheduled across the city, while the Ottawa Redblacks play their final home game of the season on Saturday and Atletico Ottawa hosts the Canadian Premier League Championship Game on Sunday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny Saturday in Ottawa with a high of 13 C.

Clear tonight, with a low of minus 2 C.

Sunshine continues on Sunday, with a high of 13 C.

The outlook for Halloween is cloudy during the day and a high of 13 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers Monday night, and a low of 8 C.

The outlook for the first day of November – Cloudy and a high of 16 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.