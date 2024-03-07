OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny and mild Thursday in the forecast for Ottawa

    The snow melts along the Rideau Canal and Patterson Creek in Ottawa. The snow melts along the Rideau Canal and Patterson Creek in Ottawa.
    Share

    Ottawa's early taste of spring will continue for the rest of the week, and into the first few days of March Break.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 9 C on both Thursday and Friday, with above-seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend.

    It will be mainly sunny today. High 9 C.

    Clear tonight. Low -5 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -8.

    Friday will be sunny. High 9 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of rain. High 4 C.

    Sunday will see periods of rain or show. High 3 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. High 6 C.

    Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. 9 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -9 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News