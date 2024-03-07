Sunny and mild Thursday in the forecast for Ottawa

Ottawa's early taste of spring will continue for the rest of the week, and into the first few days of March Break.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 9 C on both Thursday and Friday, with above-seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend.

It will be mainly sunny today. High 9 C.

Clear tonight. Low -5 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -8.

Friday will be sunny. High 9 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of rain. High 4 C.

Sunday will see periods of rain or show. High 3 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. High 6 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -9 C.