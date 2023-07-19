Sunny and hot Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

A sunny and hot Wednesday is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today, with a high of 27 C. It will feel like 30 degrees with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 15 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 26 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.