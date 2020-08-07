OTTAWA -- After a wet long weekend, Mother Nature is delivering sunny and warm weather to Ottawa this weekend.

And the long-range forecast shows temperatures are expected to remain above normal until Labour Day.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for three days of sunny skies and above seasonal temperatures for Ottawa.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 30.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 11C

Saturday: Sunny. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 33.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C

Monday: Cloudy. High 29C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 28C.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue through the month of August.

The Environment Canada monthly forecast shows temperatures will be “above normal” for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.