Sunny and hot Friday in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a sunny and warm end to the work week in Ottawa, but you may want to bring an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to attend a festival or event in Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 16 C.

It will be a sunny start to Saturday, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.