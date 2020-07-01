Advertisement
Sunny and hot Canada Day, with a slight chance of showers
A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings ahead of Canada Day in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Celebrations on Parliament Hill were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny and hot Canada Day, but you will need to bring an umbrella if you're heading out to celebrate Canada's 153rd birthday.
Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:
Sunny this morning and early this afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. A high of 30C, but with the humidex it will feel like 38.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 33, with the humidex it will feel like 38.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 29.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30C.
Sunday: Sunny. High 31.