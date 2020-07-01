OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny and hot Canada Day, but you will need to bring an umbrella if you're heading out to celebrate Canada's 153rd birthday.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Sunny this morning and early this afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. A high of 30C, but with the humidex it will feel like 38.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 33, with the humidex it will feel like 38.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 31.