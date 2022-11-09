Sunny and cool on Wednesday, warmer weather on the way
It will be another cool day in Ottawa but a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is on the way.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 9 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees this morning.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.
The warm weather will arrive in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. The average high for Nov. 10 is 6.3 C, according to Environment Canada.
There will be clear skies tomorrow evening and temperatures will dip to just 9 C overnight.
It will be even warmer on Remembrance Day on Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of 18 C.
Periods of rain will begin Friday evening and temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.
