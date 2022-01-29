A bright and sunny day is in store for Ottawa, but frigid temperatures will stick around for at least another day.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa because of significant wind chills in the morning.

"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," Environment Canada warned. "Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for wind chills of around minus 35 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon. The afternoon high will be minus 15 C.

Expect a clear evening. The low overnight is minus 22 C with a wind chill of minus 29.

A few clouds are forecast to roll in Sunday with a high of minus 10 C and a wind chill around minus 13.

Monday's outlook is partly cloudy with a high of minus 8 C.

Tuesday could see a few flurries with a high of minus 1 C.

Frostbite Warning

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Ottawa Public Health recommends wearing several layers of clothing.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health