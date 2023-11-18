OTTAWA
    Sunny and cold Saturday in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal on a sunny Saturday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal on a sunny Saturday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    Sunshine will greet Santa Claus as he arrives in Ottawa to kick off the Christmas season.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Saturday. High plus 2 C.

    It will be 0 C and sunny for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m.

    Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1 C.

    Mainly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

    It will be clear Sunday evening for the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade. The temperature will drop to minus 10 C overnight.

    Monday will be sunny. High minus 1 C.

    The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries on both days.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 4 C.

