Sunny and cold Saturday in Ottawa

Sunshine will greet Santa Claus as he arrives in Ottawa to kick off the Christmas season.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Saturday. High plus 2 C.

It will be 0 C and sunny for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1 C.

Mainly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

It will be clear Sunday evening for the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade. The temperature will drop to minus 10 C overnight.

Monday will be sunny. High minus 1 C.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries on both days.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 4 C.