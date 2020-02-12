OTTAWA -- Sunshine should stick around Wednesday afternoon, but snow is on the way.

Mild temperatures continue in the afternoon. The forecast high is 2°C.

By the evening more clouds move in. The overnight low is -8°C.

Snowfall should begin before the Thursday morning commute. Environment Canada is calling for 5 cm Thursday. The afternoon high is -2°C, but the temperature is expected to fall to -7°C during the day.

The forecast for Thursday night calls for the temperature to plunge to a low of -22°C into Friday.

Friday's high is -16°C, with a few clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

The final weekend of Winterlude is looking cloudy with average temperatures Saturday and a mild Sunday.

Family Day is looking sunny, with cloudy breaks.