Sunny, above-average temperatures in Ottawa on Monday

It will be a sunny start to the work week in Ottawa and temperatures will rise above freezing on Monday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 4 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 in the morning.

It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour early in the day before becoming lighter late this afternoon.

The average high for Mar. 6 in Ottawa is -0.4 C, according to Environment Canada.

A few clouds will roll in overnight and temperatures will fall to -8 C (-15 with the wind chill).

It will be colder in the capital tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies and a high of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 in the morning and more like -10 in the afternoon.

There will be a few flurries late Tuesday morning.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

On Wednesday – cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.