Sunny, above-average temperatures in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a sunny start to the work week in Ottawa and temperatures will rise above freezing on Monday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 4 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 in the morning.
It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour early in the day before becoming lighter late this afternoon.
The average high for Mar. 6 in Ottawa is -0.4 C, according to Environment Canada.
A few clouds will roll in overnight and temperatures will fall to -8 C (-15 with the wind chill).
It will be colder in the capital tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies and a high of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 in the morning and more like -10 in the afternoon.
There will be a few flurries late Tuesday morning.
It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.
On Wednesday – cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Iran's top leader says suspected poisonings 'unforgivable'
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an "unforgivable crime."
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
What does it mean for plants and bees if spring comes early?
The arrival of an early spring can be good for plants, but bad for bees according to studies from two different universities.
Canadian environmental groups praise UN accord to protect marine life on high seas
Environmental groups are praising a newly signed treaty that will help protect biodiversity in the high seas, where conservation across vast stretches of the planet have been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
5 things to know for Monday, March 6, 2023
A Canadian man is detained in the suspected homicide of of a B.C. woman in Mexico, King Charles III's camp reaches out to Prince Harry about the new king's coronation, and Chris Rock punches back a year after the Oscars slap. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Atlantic
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 6, 2023.
Toronto
-
One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
-
Ontario study finds 'circular hockey hub' vaccine clinic most efficient model
Mass immunization clinics in which vaccinators and volunteers move around a circular set-up of chairs - with clients staying seated - was by far the most efficient model in an Ontario government study comparing different sites.
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns after 37 years at helm
The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Gilles Courteau, has resigned. Courteau shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying “it is time for me to step down and pass the torch.”
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante mourns the loss of her father
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is mourning the loss of her father, who died at an undisclosed age. In a message posted on her Instagram account, Plante said Gaetan Plante died suddenly in his sleep. He had been suffering from poor health for the past year.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
London
-
Flurries expected Monday in the London region
Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year. More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': The second massive Main Street blaze in less than a month
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Kitchener
-
'Feels like forever ago and feels like yesterday': 3 years since first reported COVID-19 case in Waterloo region
It’s been three years since Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Granddaughter saves grandpa, vaccine mandate lawsuit, high school weapon call
A granddaughter's quick thinking, a lawsuit over vaccine mandates, and a weapon call at a Brantford high school round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Former Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry elected Ontario Liberals president
A former MPP and mayor of Cambridge has been elected to the top leadership position with the Ontario Liberal Party.
Calgary
-
Sunday winter blast ices Calgary roads
Several centimetres of snow fell late Saturday night in Calgary and into Sunday, making conditions on the city's busiest road corridors slick.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
-
Military Museums shining spotlight on women in leadership in armed forces
The Military Museums is shining the spotlight on women in leadership in the armed forces in advance of International Women's Day next week.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
-
Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service
The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtown
Various community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead at southwest Edmonton home
A man was found dead by emergency crews as they responded to reports of a person in medical distress early Sunday morning in southwest Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Family members, advocates call for greater protections for B.C. farmworkers at annual vigil
Family members gathered Sunday at an emotional vigil, marking the upcoming anniversary of a tragedy that killed three farm workers 16 years ago.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Regina
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masks
For one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
-
Building 'outside the box': Fort Winter Festival introduces build-a-boat sled competition
The annual Fort Winter festival ended on a high note Sunday with a competition that forced competitors to think outside the box and build a sled using cardboard.