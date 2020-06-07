OTTAWA -- The new week is starting sunny and mild, with seasonal temperatures expected until mid-week.

Environment Canada's Sunday forecast for Ottawa calls for lots of sunshine, maybe a cloud or two, but no rain, and a high of 23°C, which is right in line with the seasonal average.

The UV index for Sunday is 7, or high.

A few clouds move in overnight, but they aren't expected to bring any rain. The low is 9°C.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 24°C, while Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 22°C.

The outlook for Wednesday sees a jump in the temperature to a high of 31°C, but that comes with clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers.