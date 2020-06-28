OTTAWA -- It was a foggy Sunday morning in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday includes fog patches, lifting in the morning, followed by a partly sunny afternoon. There is also a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Sunday's high is 27°C with a humidex of 34. The UV index is 8, or very high.

A 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm lasts through the evening. Overnight, the forecast low is 16°C.

A sun/cloud mix is in the forecast for Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 28°C with a humidex of 32. Monday's expected UV index is 8.

On Tuesday, expect clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26°C.

The outlook for Canada Day includes a bit of everything: sun, clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 29°C.

The long-term outlook for Thursday into the weekend includes sunny weather and highs in the low 30s.