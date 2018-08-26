

CTV Ottawa





Sunday’s Pride Parade marks the largest event in Ottawa’s history.

Capital Pride chair Toby Whitfield says they were expected tens of thousands of people. “This year we are celebrating the power of community. It is amazing to see the community show up,” he says.

Whitfield says pride is about celebrating inclusivity. “It’s about building a vibrant welcoming, loving community for everyone. It’s also about moving forward it’s about reflecting where we’ve been as a community and where we still need to go.”

Thousands of people marched in the parade that also included over 150 different floats and live music.

Sam was part of the SAFETY- Support And Education For Trans Youth — a group that supported transgender youth in Ottawa. The group was the youth grand marshal in the parade.

Sam says, “I think it is a big deal because we are representing our community, hopefully more Trans youth will see us, join our group and get role models out of it.”

Many government officials including city counicllors and Mayor Jim Watson took part.

Watson says it is important for city officials to show support. “It shows that this is a beautiful loving city that embraces everyone.” He says.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau also marched with other officers not wearing their uniform.

Thousands of residents of Ottawa packed the streets along Bank Street between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset.

The parade marked the finale of a week-long finale of Capital Pride festivities.