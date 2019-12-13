OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67’s Sunday game against Niagara has been cancelled following a horrific injury to IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan.

The cancellation also means Sunday’s teddy bear toss will be rescheduled to Sunday, Jan. 5 during a game versus the Erie Otters.

On Thursday night, Tynan suffered a serious injury in a game against the London Knights. Tynan is now stable following surgery. Niagara will not play either of its scheduled games this weekend.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s 67’s game will be able to exchange them for Saturday’s game versus the Barrie Colts, the Jan. 5th game against Erie or another game this season.