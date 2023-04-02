Sunday low makes it the coldest April 2 in Ottawa in decades

The capital is in the grip of a brief cold snap, and the temperature hit one of the lowest points in decades.

Environment Canada reported a temperature of -9.3 C at the Ottawa airport at 7 a.m. Sunday, making it the coldest April 2 since 1982, when the low was -8.9 C.

The coldest temperature on record for Ottawa on April 2 is -15.6 C, set in 1911.

The cold is forecast to be short-lived, as highs on the plus side are expected the rest of this week. There are, however, several days of unsettled weather coming up.

Sunday's high is 2 C with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, expect a low of -6 C and there's a small chance of seeing a few flurries.

Monday's forecast high is 6 C with snow or rain throughout the day.

Tuesday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 8 C.

Wednesday could see freezing rain in the morning and rain in the afternoon with a high of 6 C.

Thursday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers and a forecast high of 11 C.