Sun, double digits; a perfect Ottawa spring day ahead
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 7:18AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Another fantastic perfect spring day ahead in the capital.
The temperature hovering above zero degrees Tuesday morning, but will quickly warming up.
The high this afternoon will be 19 degrees – the sun shining all day.
It will be clear overnight a low of 5 degrees.
Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning, a chance of shower late in the afternoon. It will also be windy. The high will be 12.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 degrees.
