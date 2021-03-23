OTTAWA -- Another fantastic perfect spring day ahead in the capital.

The temperature hovering above zero degrees Tuesday morning, but will quickly warming up.

The high this afternoon will be 19 degrees – the sun shining all day.

It will be clear overnight a low of 5 degrees.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning, a chance of shower late in the afternoon. It will also be windy. The high will be 12.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 degrees.