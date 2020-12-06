OTTAWA -- Clouds parted earlier than initially forecast in Ottawa, bringing some sunlight after plenty of grey days.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa included an overcast start to the day, but by midmorning the sun had started peeking out from behind the clouds.

Expect windows of blue Sunday afternoon, with a high of -2°C and a wind chill around -10. A partly cloudy evening is in store with an overnight low of -8°C.

Monday's forecast is mainly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks, and a high of -4°C.

Just don't expect that sun to bring much warmth.

Tuesday could see blue sky and bright sunshine, but a colder than average high of -6°C, where the seasonal average is closer to -1°C.

Cloudy weather could return Wednesday, as the forecast calls for periods of snow with a high of 0°C.