Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week

OTTAWA -

Warm temperatures continue in the capital, with humidex feeling in the 30s to start the week.

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy – the high will be 26 C, with humidex it will feel like 31.

Overnight it will be cloudy with chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm – the low will be 18 C.

Tuesday is expected to be rainy with a chance of a thunderstorm, the high will be 20 C, humidex feeling like 27.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, the high is forecasted to be 20C

The forecast for Thursday calls for sun and a high of 18 C.