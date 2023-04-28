Sun and clouds to end the work week, before rain moves in all weekend
Enjoy the sun while you can, as the forecast calls for a rainy weekend.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a chilly start to the day, with single digit temperatures, but it will warm to a high of 19 C.
The average high for this time of year is about 14 C.
Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.
The forecast for Saturday calls for periods of rain and a high of 13 C.
Sunday will also be rainy and a high of 18 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 28-30
NEW THIS MORNING
Section of Ottawa's LRT system closed this weekend for maintenance work
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
King to formally accept role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles will formally accept the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.
Atlantic
'Desperate to see a light': PSAC strike disrupts immigration system
A Halifax-area immigration lawyer is witnessing the federal labour disruption also disrupt lives.
Parks Canada staff work hard to recover from Fiona as tourist season approaches
Post-tropical storm Fiona, which blew through the Maritimes in September, made a mess of the national historic site and surrounding area of Louisbourg, N.S.
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
This Ontario model is the first queer plus-size Sports Illustrated rookie
An Ontario model is making history as the first queer plus-size Sports Illustrated rookie.
Canadians stuck with worthless gift cards as Bed Bath & Beyond shutters its stores
After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed its 54 Canadian stores four days earlier than planned this week, surprising some customers left with now-worthless gift cards.
Mayoral candidate plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion
Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey has announced plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion if elected.
Montreal
Public servants protest at the Stanstead border crossing in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Striking Canadian public service workers gathered early Friday morning in front of the Service Canada building on Place de la Cité in Sherbrooke to catch buses to the Stanstead border crossing in the Eastern Townships to demonstrate on the tenth day of their walkout.
Quebec police make arrest in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting
Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto. On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.
After son's death, Quebec mother raises awareness about organ donation
A Quebec mother who lost her 11-year-old son to a rare condition hopes to encourage parents to have important conversations about organ and tissue donation.
Northern Ontario
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
Police say Texas man continued date after fatal shooting over US$40 parking scam
A Texas man on a date who paid US$40 to park, only to learn inside a Houston burger joint that he was scammed, allegedly went back and fatally shot the man posing as an attendant and then returned for dinner, according to court records.
London
Motorist caught going double speed limit charged with stunt driving
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked going double the speed limit.
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collide
One person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
Jets season comes to disappointing end as Golden Knights clinch series
The Vegas Golden Knights made quick work of the Winnipeg Jets, eliminating Winnipeg in five games capping it off with a convincing 4-1 win on Thursday.
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
Kitchener
EXCLUSIVE
Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
Protestors confront security and police outside Kitchener encampment
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
Annual Breithaupt book sale returns to raise money for senior’s special events
Following a four-year pandemic break, the Breithaupt book sale made its return to Kitchener for the community to enjoy.
Calgary
Fans set to fill Stephen Ave. for Parade of Wonders
After three consecutive years of cancellations, Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail
Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Alberta premier poses for photo with protesters charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
Saskatoon
Canadian music legend Burton Cummings set to play at Saskatoon Ex
The Saskatoon Ex will welcome Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings and his band this summer.
Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'
Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East Thursday.
Edmonton
Courtyard by Marriott patio damaged by river valley brush fire
Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.
WEATHER
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today and Saturday, 'hot' next week
Get set for a big change to the temperature pattern.
Vancouver
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement
Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’
A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
Surrey school district wants province to pay for portables
The population in Surrey is exploding and schools aren’t being built fast enough to keep up.
Regina
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
'Take offensive linemen': CFL analysts weigh in on upcoming draft
CFL on TSN’s Duane Forde and Canadian Football League (CFL) columnist, Marshall Ferguson shared some of their thoughts on what the Saskatchewan Roughriders could potentially do when Tuesday’s draft rolls around.
