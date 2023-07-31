Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July

OTTAWA -

On the final day of July, residents can expect a break from the humidity and mix of sun and clouds.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a high of 22 C, but the UV index is at 7 which is considered high. There is a slight chance of showers.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and a low of 11.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds in the morning, with the clouds clearing in the morning. The high will be 22 C.

Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 25 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 23 C.