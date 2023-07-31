Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
On the final day of July, residents can expect a break from the humidity and mix of sun and clouds.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a high of 22 C, but the UV index is at 7 which is considered high. There is a slight chance of showers.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and a low of 11.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds in the morning, with the clouds clearing in the morning. The high will be 22 C.
Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 25 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 23 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Australia 4 goals up as minutes tick by to end Canada's World Cup effort
Australian striker Sam Kerr, sidelined by injury for the first two games of the FIFA Women's World Cup, started on the bench in Monday's do-or-die Group B finale against Canada.
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario pleaded guilty in an American court on Friday to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A late-night breakthrough in the B.C. port strike, what powerful newly discovered antibodies mean for future coronavirus outbreaks and new cigarette warning labels take effect this week. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
N.S. flooding: Bedford families struggle to rebuild amid mold, insurance worries
Families in the Bedford, N.S., area are still grappling with cleaning up their homes more than a week after devastating floods struck the province.
-
'That's what Pride is about': PM makes surprise visit to P.E.I. Pride Parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a surprise guest at the P.E.I. Pride Parade in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Command post set up for two missing sisters in Toronto
Toronto police are setting up a command post for two sisters who have been missing since Sunday evening in Toronto.
-
SIU investigating after Port Hope officer shoots at alleged stolen vehicle, gets injured by ricochet
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Port Hope officer who fired at an alleged stolen vehicle was injured when the bullet ricocheted.
-
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
Montreal
-
REM light-rail service launched between Brossard and Montreal stations
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Do you know this man? Police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.
London
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
-
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
'What we need more of': Halal Ribfest comes through Kitchener
A tasty tour that pairs southern grilling and Muslim practices stopped off in Kitchener over the weekend for the first time.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Regina
-
Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creations
Brickspo – one of Western Development Museum's biggest annual draws took place over the weekend. Showing some magnificent creations from builders across the province.
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.